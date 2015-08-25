Here come home prices ...

At 9:00 am ET on Tuesday morning we’ll get two pieces of information on the strength of the housing market.

The Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released, which is expected to show home prices rose 0.1% over the prior month and 5.1% over last year.

The FHFA’s home price index for June will also be released at the same time and is expected to show a 0.4% increase over the prior month and a 1.2% gain in the second quarter.

Housing market data has been some of the strongest in the economy over the last several months, and amid the recent turmoil in global markets this data will be closely watched for signs that the US economy is still chugging along.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

