Case-Shiller Home Price Index Down 4.1% From A Year Ago, Economists Expected Worse

The Case-Shiller July home price numbers are out.



The 20-city composite declined 4.1% year-over-year, but beat expectations of a 4.5% decline. Prices were flat from June on a seasonally adjusted basis. Economists were expecting a 0.1% increase.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, prices climbed 0.9%, the fourth consecutive month of increases.

Markets applauded the data, sending futures higher.

S&P/Case-Shiller Index Through July

Photo: S&P

You can read the full report here.

