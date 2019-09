Is Your City's Housing Market Coming Back Yet?

The results are in.



Housing prices are recovering slowly, but they are still far from pre-crisis levels.

Many cities saw a positive change in their Case-Shiller numbers from a year ago, and a few inching closer to their peak level.

Who are the winner and losers of the real estate market?

See How Your City’s Doing >

Chicago, Illinois Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.83% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -4.27% Peak To Trough: -25.46% Seattle, Washington Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.65% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -5.96% Peak To Trough: -22.75% Atlanta, Georgia Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.5% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -2.12% Peak To Trough: -20.06% Portland, Oregon Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.47% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -4.2% Peak To Trough: -19.5% Dallas, Texas Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.35% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 4.24% Peak To Trough: -4.78% New York, New York Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.28% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -5.35% Peak To Trough: -21.02% Charlotte, North Carolina Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.14% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -3.08% Peak To Trough: -11.23% Miami, Florida Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): -0.1% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -6.77% Peak To Trough: -47.27% Denver, Colorado Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.06% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 2.76% Peak To Trough: -8.2% Detroit, Michigan Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.08% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -7.37% Peak To Trough: -43.33% Washington, D.C. Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.22% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 3.51% Peak To Trough: -28.76% Las Vegas, Nevada Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.29% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -17.39% Peak To Trough: -55.79% Boston, Massachusetts Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.34% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 1.54% Peak To Trough: -14.2% Tampa, Florida Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.46% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -7.36% Peak To Trough: -42% San Francisco, California Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.56% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 9.05% Peak To Trough: -37.11% Cleveland, Ohio Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.7% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 0.3% Peak To Trough: -15.13% Minneapolis, Minnesota Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.71% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 1.92% Peak To Trough: -28.63% Phoenix, Arizona Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.75% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -4.52% Peak To Trough: -50.72% San Diego, California Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.95% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 5.87% Peak To Trough: -37% Los Angeles, California Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 1.84% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): 3.85% Peak To Trough: -36.32% The Whole 20-City Composite Monthly Change

(December '09 to Jan '10): 0.32% Current Rate of Collapse (Y/Y): -0.7% Peak To Trough: -29.14% Bonus Video: The Mortgage Market Officially Enters A Post-Fed Period. Now What?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.