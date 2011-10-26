The 18 Cities Where Home Prices Continue To Fall

The Case-Shiller housing price numbers for August came in worse than expected but still better than last month’s spiraling decline.
Detroit has emerged as the sole winner in this grim housing report, and Washington, D.C. barely made it over the flatline.
See how far housing prices in individual cities have fallen (or risen) in these interactive charts >
See individual charts:
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chicago, Illinois
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Dallas, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- Detroit, Michigan
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Los Angeles, California
- Miami, Florida
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- New York, New York
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Portland, Oregon
- San Diego, California
- San Francisco, California
- Seattle, Washington
- Tampa, Florida
- Washington, D.C.
The Case-Shiller Index is the leading measure of the U.S. residential housing market, tracking changes in the value of residential real estate nationally as well as in 20 individual cities. It is calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes and is released on the last Tuesday of the month.
Atlanta, Georgia
Boston, Massachusetts
Charlotte, North Carolina
Chicago, Illinois
Cleveland, Ohio
Dallas, Texas
Denver, Colorado
Detroit, Michigan
Las Vegas, Nevada
Los Angeles, California
Miami, Florida
Minneapolis, Minnesota
New York, New York
Phoenix, Arizona
Portland, Oregon
San Diego, California
San Francisco, California
Seattle, Washington
Tampa, Florida
Washington, D.C.
