The 18 Cities Where Housing Prices Are Getting Destroyed

The Case-Shiller 20-city composite beat expectations for July with a 4.1% year-over-year decline versus the expected 4.5% decrease.



But only two cities saw improved housing prices in comparison with last year, while the other 18 cities reported continued losses.

The Case-Shiller Index is the leading measure of the U.S. residential housing market, tracking changes in the value of residential real estate nationally as well as in 20 individual cities. It is calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes and is released on the last Tuesday of the month.

