The 10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Hitting Brand New Lows

This morning’s Case-Shiller number continued to show that the U.S. is in the midst of a housing double-dip. Prices in 10 cities hit brand new lows, and overall prices fell 3.3% year-over-year in February.
There are some bright spots however, with one city continuing to improve year-over-year and another showing some signs of a comeback.
Note: The included charts show year-over-year change.
//There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month.
