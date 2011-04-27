The 10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Hitting Brand New Lows

This morning’s Case-Shiller number continued to show that the U.S. is in the midst of a housing double-dip. Prices in 10 cities hit brand new lows, and overall prices fell 3.3% year-over-year in February.



There are some bright spots however, with one city continuing to improve year-over-year and another showing some signs of a comeback.

Note: The included charts show year-over-year change.

New Low: New York down 3.1% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Charlotte down 5.0% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Las Vegas down 5.0% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Atlanta down 5.8% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Tampa down 6.0% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Miami down 6.2% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Portland down 7.0% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Seattle down 7.5% year-over-year // There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Chicago down 7.6% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. New Low: Phoenix down 8.4% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Denver down 2.6% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. San Francisco down 3.5% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Cleveland down 2.9% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Los Angeles down 2.1% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Dallas down 1.2% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. San Diego down 1.8% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Boston down 1.0% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Minneapolis down 8.3% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Winner: Detroit with home prices rising 1% month-over-month (still down 3.7% year-over-year) //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Winner: Washington down month-over-month, but up 2.7% year-over-year //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. //There are various Case-Shiller indexes that cover national home prices, 20 and 10 city composite indexes and indexes for 20 individual metro areas. These indexes are calculated from data on repeat sales of single-family homes, using an approach developed by economists Karl Case, Robert Shiller and Allan Weiss. The index is normalized to have a value of 100 in January 2000. The indexes are calculated each month with a two month lag and are published on the last Tuesday of every month. Could the housing situation get any worse? 27 depressing facts about the housing crash that never seems to end >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.