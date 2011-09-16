WHOA: Did This Accessory Maker Just Leak The iPhone 5 Design? [PHOTOS]*

Photo: Case Mate

Case Mate, a company that makes accessories and cases for smartphones, just posted a bunch of product pages for iPhone 5 cases.

Click here now to see photos >

And they hint at a major, iPad 2-like redesign. BGR was the first to discover the new cases.



However, it seems like these cases are purely concept. Case Mate’s iPhone 5 page cites a bunch of rumours and reports, so it seems like the company went ahead and based its designs on speculation as opposed to official blueprints from Apple.

We’ve spoken to iPhone accessory makers in the past who told us it’s very rare for Apple to give this kind of early access to a new device’s design.

And posting a bunch of renders before the phone launches? That would never happen unless there was some sort of major mix up.

Check out the photos below and judge for yourself.

UPDATE: Case Mate removed the photos of the iPhone 5 cases. (That’s a strong indication that the design may be legit.)

Luckily, we still have them here, so check them out!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.