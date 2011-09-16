WHOA: Did This Accessory Maker Just Leak The iPhone 5 Design? [PHOTOS]*

Steve Kovach
iphone 5 cases

Photo: Case Mate

Case Mate, a company that makes accessories and cases for smartphones, just posted a bunch of product pages for iPhone 5 cases.

And they hint at a major, iPad 2-like redesign. BGR was the first to discover the new cases.

However, it seems like these cases are purely concept. Case Mate’s iPhone 5 page cites a bunch of rumours and reports, so it seems like the company went ahead and based its designs on speculation as opposed to official blueprints from Apple.

We’ve spoken to iPhone accessory makers in the past who told us it’s very rare for Apple to give this kind of early access to a new device’s design.

And posting a bunch of renders before the phone launches? That would never happen unless there was some sort of major mix up.

Check out the photos below and judge for yourself.

UPDATE: Case Mate removed the photos of the iPhone 5 cases. (That’s a strong indication that the design may be legit.)

Luckily, we still have them here, so check them out!

It looks like this case has an opening on the lower left side. It could be for the SIM card tray

But here that slot looks like it's for an SD card. Weird.

You can see that the angles are similar to the ones on the iPad 2

This case design shows off the top of the iPhone 5. It's basically like a mini iPad 2.

Finally, a clear case that shows the metallic back

The volume buttons are iPad 2 clones too

