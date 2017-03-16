This case gives your iPhone all the Android features you wish you had

If you’re torn between the battle of Android and IOS then this product could be the answer for you.

Israeli company Esti designed a case for iPhones that has Android software built-in. It allows wireless charging and up to 256Gb of memory, adding onto your Apple product.

The case is called “EYE” and the creators say it will be compatible with the new iPhone 1 month after it’s release.

The product has received over 200% of its funding goal on Kickstarter and it will retail for around £150.

