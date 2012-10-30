CasaHop's Co-Founder Florent Peyre Leaves The 'Airbnb Killer' Just 6 Months After Launch

Florent Peyre, President of CasaHop

Earlier this year, Paul Berry and other ex-Huffington Post executives created SoHo Tech Labs to launch and incubate startups.One of the first startups they launched was CasaHop, which was positioned to threaten home rental company, Airbnb. It raised $1.2 million from investors such as First Round Capital and David Tisch, and it brought on Florent Peyre from Gilt Groupe to be its co-founder and president.



But six months later, Peyre has suddenly departed CasaHop. It’s not clear where he’s going next, or if his position will be filled at Berry’s travel company.

A source tells us Peyre “wasn’t working out” and he “wasn’t a right fit.” Despite its lack of Twitter activity (the last update was on October 5), the source believes CasaHop will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, Soho Tech Labs’ other startup RebelMouse has picked up a new $2.5 million in financing, so Berry may shift his focus even more towards that.

We’ve reached out to Berry, Peyre and SoHo Tech Labs’ Eric Hippeau for comment. We’ll update if we learn more.

