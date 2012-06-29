Paul Berry's Home Swap Startup CasaHop Raises $1.2 Million From The Guy Behind The Standard Hotel

Florent Peyre, President of CasaHop

CasaHop, a startup founded by former Huffington Post CTO Paul Berry and ex-Gilt Grouper Florent Peyre, has raised $1.2 million from First Round Capital (Chris Fralic), Lerer Ventures, TechStars’ David Tisch, Dave Morgan, Jonah Goodhart, Nicholas Negroponte and hotelier Andre Balazs.We first reported the round of financing in April.



Berry, Peyre and their team of 12 launched CasaHop, the “social travel club,” a few months ago. It is an online marketplace and social community for swapping homes.

“We want to leverage trust between members,” Peyre tells us. To do that, CasaHop is recommending personalised home exchange listings to users based on their social graphs.

If two people love french bulldogs, for example, they’re more likely to trust each other than a stranger who has nothing in common. Or if two people are avid golfers, they might want to vacation in each others’ homes to try different courses.

For Peyre, CasaHop shows potential home exchanges among the Gilt alumni community.

CasaHop operates like Airbnb but looks like Pinterest. Users can log-in with Facebook and see personalised suggestions based on their incomes, interests and more. Homes can be swapped on CasaHop for site credit instead of cash. The more home exchanges a user completes on CasaHop, the more homes become available for perusing and renting.

Here’s more information on CasaHop.

Here’s what it looks like:

