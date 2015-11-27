Director Cary Fukunaga still hasn't watched season 2 of 'True Detective'

Before making the critically acclaimed Netflix movie “Beasts of No Nation,” Cary Fukunaga was known best for directing the complete first season of “True Detective.”

His efforts not only got him an Emmy, but showed off his stunning visual eye, with gorgeous wide shots of Louisiana bayou country and the now-famous six-minute single shot in the finale of one of the episodes.

But along with the praise came rumours that he and the show’s creator, Nic Pizzolatto, never got along during the making of the season.

Fukunaga never intended to take the directing reins for season two of the anthology series, as it moved to Los Angeles to focus on the shady dealings of city officials, police, and the underworld. Though he did stay on as an executive producer.

But Fukanaga can’t escape the “True Detective” questions. And it turns out he still hasn’t gotten around to watching season two.

HBO Season two of ‘True Detective.’

“They finished it right when we started [‘Beasts of No Nation’],” Fukunaga told Vulture in late September about why he hadn’t watched season two yet. “I like to binge-watch.”

So last week, we asked Fukunaga if he’s binged it.

“I have not,” he said.

He’s not curious that Pizzolatto supposedly based a character on him this season?

“No. Not really,” he said. “And me not watching it is not a statement. I haven’t had the time.”

But he did have time to check out the newest original comedy series on Netflix.

“The only think I’ve binged is Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None,'” he said. “It’s great.”

NOW WATCH: A team of surgeons gave this little boy new hands



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.