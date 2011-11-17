This Story About A Ukrainian Online Dating Scam Is The Most Depressing Thing You Will Read Today

Yesterday RIA Novosti reported a strange love story involving online dating which led to an American man being left homeless and stranded in the Ukraine.



According to the news agency, 53-year-old Cary Dolago, who was a write-in candidate to be Governor of Arizona last year, traveled to the Ukraine in May to meet a woman named Yulia who he had met on the Internet. It is also reported that he traveled to Europe to pursue research on an independent engineering project, which he had funded by selling his house, car and motorcycle.

However, in new developments reported by the AP, Dolago had been scammed in his online correspondence with Yulia. She never showed up for their agreed meeting. The AP managed to track the woman down and she admitted to no knowledge of Dolago.

It has been suggested that her account on the online dating site was hacked; Dolago had to pay for every email reply he received from whoever was claiming to be Yulia.

But, this was all unbeknown to Dolago as he searched for Yulia. He ended up homeless, with his bank account frozen, living in a train station in the small Ukrainian town of Chernivtsi. He was discovered by charity workers and sent to a hospital where he was treated for pneumonia.

He then told Ukrainian television that he was still looking for Yulia, though admitted she may not be able to recognise him because he normally wears an enormous Russian hat. He also had this message…

It gets sadder. The AP reports that Yulia, a doctor, heard what had happened to Dolago and paid him a visit. She says that he thought they were getting married. The US Embassy has apparently been contacted.

Read more about this strange, sad story over at TheJournal.ie

