CARVILLE: OBAMA NEEDS TO PANIC, Fire Economic Team, And Indict Bank Execs

Former Clinton advisor James Carville has some blunt advice for President Barack Obama if he wants to maintain a chance at reelection — PANIC! Carville says Obama needs to fire a lot of his staff — and drastically change his strategy. “For God’s sake, why are we still looking at the same political and economic advisers that got us into this mess? It’s not working,” he wrote on CNN’s website.



While not providing specific recommendations, Carville offered some suggestions for where to look, telling Wolf Blitzer: “He’s got political advisors. He’s got economic advisors. He’s got Cabinet members.”

His comments come as Obama loses ground in national and battleground-state polls, and Congress stalls on his jobs plan. POLITICO reported Thursday evening that pressure is mounting on White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley to right the ship, or step aside.

Carville added that Obama needs to tap into the lingering anger from the financial crisis and demand that the Department of Justice indict the executives responsible for the “great recession.”

Watch Carville on CNN sharing his advice for Obama:



