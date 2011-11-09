Carville: Democrats Aren't Out To Get Cain, We're Rooting For Him

Photo: CNN

Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville rejected Herman Cain’s allegations that Democrats are behind the allegations of sexual harassment against him in an interview with CNN — saying if anything, Democrats are rooting for him.After blaming Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s campaign last week — saying the trail only pointed in his direction — Cain changed his tune on Tuesday, blaming the “Democratic machine.”



“We want him to win. We’re not trying to undermine him,” Carville said — referencing a non-so-secret hope that Republicans will nominate Cain, who is unelectable many other reasons.

But Carville, who orchestrated Clinton’s comeback from the 1992 Gennifer Flowers allegations, said that he does not believe Cain is equipped to recover from the allegations.

Check back soon for the video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.