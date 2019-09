This week’s cartoons present a number of scary scenarios.



The Republican party has finally focused its formidable energy on bashing Obama.

There are tense standoffs in the Middle East between Iran and Israel as well as Bashar al-Assad and his people.

North Korea is attempting to show their might while the Murdoch situation just gets creepier.

