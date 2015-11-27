15 more cartoons that perfectly describe life in Silicon Valley

Liz Fosslien is a freelance designer who previously worked at Genius.
Now she runs a cartoon blog that jokes about Silicon Valley’s unique culture.
People seem to like her work (we published some of her cartoons in August), and now she even has her own online store.
Here are 15 more ofFosslien’s cartoons that only people who are familiar with Silicon Valley’s culture will understand.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.