15 more cartoons that perfectly describe life in Silicon Valley

Liz Fosslien is a freelance designer who previously worked at Genius.

Now she runs a cartoon blog that jokes about Silicon Valley’s unique culture.

People seem to like her work (we published some of her cartoons in August), and now she even has her own online store.

Here are 15 more ofFosslien’s cartoons that only people who are familiar with Silicon Valley’s culture will understand.

Startup advice doesn't apply in every situation. Liz Fosslien Useful when establishing a social media presence. Liz Fosslien If you torture the data enough, it will say what you want. Liz Fosslien Do the right thing. Liz Fosslien Eating your own dog food: when software companies use their own software in-house. Liz Fosslien Always be networking. Liz Fosslien Networking in the tech world. Liz Fosslien Putting your phone away is a romantic gesture. Liz Fosslien Don't be a unicorn if you want to stand out. Liz Fosslien Not ready for a public launch, yet. Liz Fosslien Pick your side. Liz Fosslien Dot, dot, dot silence... Liz Fosslien The origin of the recurring bug... Liz Fosslien Do things that don't scale. Liz Fosslien It's easy to de-prioritise interviewing. Liz Fosslien

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.