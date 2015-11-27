15 more cartoons that perfectly describe life in Silicon Valley

Eugene Kim
Liz FosselienLiz Fosselien

Liz Fosslien is a freelance designer who previously worked at Genius.

Now she runs a cartoon blog that jokes about Silicon Valley’s unique culture.

People seem to like her work (we published some of her cartoons in August), and now she even has her own online store.

Here are 15 more ofFosslien’s cartoons that only people who are familiar with Silicon Valley’s culture will understand.

Startup advice doesn't apply in every situation.

Useful when establishing a social media presence.

If you torture the data enough, it will say what you want.

Do the right thing.

Eating your own dog food: when software companies use their own software in-house.

Always be networking.

Networking in the tech world.

Putting your phone away is a romantic gesture.

Don't be a unicorn if you want to stand out.

Not ready for a public launch, yet.

Pick your side.

Dot, dot, dot silence...

The origin of the recurring bug...

Do things that don't scale.

It's easy to de-prioritise interviewing.

