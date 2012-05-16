CARTOONS: President Obama Stands Up For Gay America

Michael Kelley
obama

This week’s cartoons display a lot of new perspectives.

President Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to endorse same-sex marriage.

Banking giant JP Morgan took a big hit to its reputation while Facebook is hyping its own ahead of its IPO.

The euro zone is headed for disaster as austerity is renounced and Greece crumbles.

Meanwhile, tensions remain stubbornly high across the Middle East.

Missed last week's batch?

