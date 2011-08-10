Cartoons From Around The World About The Market Crash

Photo: NYT Syndicate

Last week cartoonists were busy satirizing America’s debt ceiling circus.This week the joke has gone global. Equity markets are crashing everywhere in the face of Europe’s debt crisis, America’s downgrade and a worldwide double dip.



Cartoons portray America as a kid in a suit of armour; a stick-thin Obama dressed like Captain America; and Goliath facing David.

