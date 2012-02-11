CARTOONS OF THE WEEK: Featuring The Facebook IPO

Photo: New York Times Syndicate

The talk of the cartoon town this week is the massive Facebook IPO, and what it means for both the company and the country. Other topics covered include the relationship between Twitter and Facebook, the election of Vladimir Putin and the continuing violence in Syria.



But our favourites from this batch were unrelated to those entirely: check out a colourful take on the lifestyle of the one per cent, and an iPhone app that helps you forget.

