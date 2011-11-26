CARTOONS OF THE WEEK: Featuring Pepper Spray And Turkey

Eric Goldschein
There were a ton of new cartoons week, perfect for that post-Thanksgiving food hangover.Political infighting over the debt and the best choice to lead the nation took centre stage again, while the spotlight also swung back to issues in the Middle East and growing Sino-American tensions.

Some of our favourites include the casually pepper-spraying Super Committee, the shark pool of Europe, and a glimpse of what the one per cent is having for dinner.

Politics as usual

Back to Occupy Wall Street

American foreign policy was also popular this week

And we can't forget about Europe

Or the Middle East

