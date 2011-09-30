CARTOONS: Occupy Wall Street, Troy Davis And Those Bogus Russian Elections

Robert Johnson
Pepper spray cartoon

Photo: NYT Syndication

Just when Wall Street protesters were calling out the media for ignoring their fight, the Neuva Herald pens a cartoon about the videos of a NYPD supervisor crippling protesters with pepper-spray and walking away.You know an issue is mainstream when it becomes a cartoon.

The sham Russian elections, the Greek crisis, and Troy Davis’ execution also make appearances in this round.

