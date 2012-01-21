CARTOONS OF THE WEEK: Featuring The Costa Concordia

Eric Goldschein
NYT cartoon cruise

Photo: New York Times Syndicate

We’ve got a ton of new cartoons to finish out the week, starting with illustrations on the sinking of the Costa Concordia — which also makes a handy metaphor for Europe in general.But other heavy issues were tackled as well, including the crackdown in Syria, American policies in the Middle East, and France’s credit rating.

Our favourites were more lighthearted: Michelle Obama playing dress-up, the ramifications of the SOPA blackouts, and Mitt Romney trying to make it to the endzone with the GOP draped all over him.

There's more where that came from

