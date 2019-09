Cartoons this week present different ways to win power.



In the US Mitt Romney is buying a nomination, after which he and Barack Obama with both try to buy the election.

In France Francois Hollande takes an opposite approach by sacrificing the rich.

In Syria Bashar al-Assad takes a more direct approach by killing anyone who opposes him.

