Photo: RobertReich.org

Here’s a slideshow of the illustrations I did for the new (and expanded) paperback edition of Beyond Outrage: Expanded Edition: What has gone wrong with our economy and our democracy, and how to fix it — just out. First time I’ve illustrated my own book (or any other for that matter). Hope you enjoy them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.