CARTOONS OF THE WEEK: Featuring A Continued Syrian Crackdown

Eric Goldschein
NYT cartoon syria

Photo: New York Times Syndicate

We have a boat load of new cartoons this week, and the most popular issue to illustate is the brutal government suppression in Syria.Other hot topics include the political in-fighting between GOP candidates, Obama trying to harness the Occupy movement, and the child labour scandal within Apple. 

Our favourites from this batch are Newt Gingrich as a cockroach and a glimpse inside the UN Security Council. 

