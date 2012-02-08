CARTOONS OF THE WEEK: Featuring A Continued Syrian Crackdown

Photo: New York Times Syndicate
We have a boat load of new cartoons this week, and the most popular issue to illustate is the brutal government suppression in Syria.Other hot topics include the political in-fighting between GOP candidates, Obama trying to harness the Occupy movement, and the child labour scandal within Apple.
Our favourites from this batch are Newt Gingrich as a cockroach and a glimpse inside the UN Security Council.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.