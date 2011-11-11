CARTOONS: Debt, Austerity And Sex Scandals

Photo: New York TImes Syndicate

It was a rough week for some of the world’s most powerful people. As financial turmoil swirled, we saw resignations in Italy and Greece, and the fall of one of football’s greatest icons.Cartoons from the past few days included Cain as a kite, Papandreou on the banjo, and Paterno getting hit with a game-changing penalty.



