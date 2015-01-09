Cartoonists Around The World Responded To The Charlie Hebdo Massacre With These Drawings

A terrorist attack Wednesday at the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris left the world in shock.
Five cartoonists, including the magazine’s editor-in-chief Stephane Charbonnier, were killed.
This morning, newspapers around the world dedicated their front pages to the massacre. Meanwhile, cartoonists all over responded to the deadly shootings with these moving images.
Plantu, it says: “With Charlie Hebdo with all my heart.”
Albert Uderzo, the author of Asterix
Gipi
Jean Jullien
Miguel Villalba Sanchez
Leo Ortolani
David Pope
Dilem. The sentence means: “God is satire,” but in French it sounds the same as “God is love.”
Vauro
Luis Quiles
Latuff
Martin Vidberg. It says: “Today, I am a cartoonist. Today, I am a journalist. Today, I draw for Charlie Hebdo
Zep. God is saying: “Cabu? For once, you are ahead”
Remi Mallingrey
Loïc Sécheresse
Neelabh Banerjee
Ann Telnaes
Tomi Ungerer. The sentence means “No freedom without freedom of the press.”
