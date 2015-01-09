Cartoonists Around The World Responded To The Charlie Hebdo Massacre With These Drawings

Stefano Pozzebon

A terrorist attack Wednesday at the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris left the world in shock.

Five cartoonists, including the magazine’s editor-in-chief Stephane Charbonnier, were killed. 

This morning, newspapers around the world dedicated their front pages to the massacre. Meanwhile, cartoonists all over responded to the deadly shootings with these moving images. 

Plantu, it says: “With Charlie Hebdo with all my heart.”

CHebdoCartoons PlantuTwitter.com

Albert Uderzo, the author of Asterix

CHebdoCartoons UderzoTwitter

Gipi

CHebdoCartoons gipiTwitter

Jean Jullien

CHebdoCartoons jean jullienTwitter

Miguel Villalba Sanchez

CHebdoCartoons Miguel villalba sanchezTwitter

Leo Ortolani

CHebdoCartoons leo ortolaniFacebook

David Pope

CHebdoCartoons popeTwitter

Dilem. The sentence means: “God is satire,” but in French it sounds the same as “God is love.”

CHebdoCartoons dilemTwitter

Vauro

CHebdoCartoons vauroTwitter

Luis Quiles

CHebdoCartoons luis quillesTwitter

Latuff

CHebdoCartoons latuffTwitter

Martin Vidberg. It says: “Today, I am a cartoonist. Today, I am a journalist. Today, I draw for Charlie Hebdo

CHebdoCartoons martin vidTwitter

Zep. God is saying: “Cabu? For once, you are ahead”

CHebdoCartoons zepLe Monde

 Ruben Oppenheimer

CHebdoCartoons ruben oppenheimersTwitter

Remi Mallingrey

CHebdoCartoons remi mallingreyTwitter

Loïc Sécheresse

CHebdoCartoons loic secheresseTwitter

Neelabh Banerjee

CHebdoCartoons banerjeeFacebook

Ann Telnaes

CHebdoCartoons ann telnaesTwitter

Tomi Ungerer. The sentence means “No freedom without freedom of the press.”

CHebdoCartoons tomi ungerFacebook

