This political cartoon highlights the impossible situation Obama faces in the fight against ISIS

Since ISIS first started making rapid gains in Iraq and Syria in June 2014, President Barack Obama has faced serious pressure across the political spectrum to strongly intervene.

US-led international efforts against ISIS have made a major impact against the group. Targeted airstrikes have crippled large segments of ISIS’s infrastructure. And the US spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve has recently said that ISIS has lost 45% of its territory in the Middle East.

Despite these gains against ISIS, the terrorist group still controls Iraq’s second largest city and significant territories in Syria. Detractors have said that President Obama has not done enough to face the ISIS threat, especially as the group has gone on to carry out terrorist attacks across Europe.

Cartoonist Jack Ohman of The Sacramento Bee published this cartoon about the difficulties in facing ISIS. The cartoon helped him win the 2016 “Editorial Cartooning” Pulitzer Prize.

