The hit show 'Adventure Time' is coming to an end

Cartoon Network’s cult animated hit “Adventure Time” will be coming to an end in 2018, following its upcoming ninth season, Deadline reports.

“Adventure Time” follows the surreal exploits of characters Jake the Dog and Finn the Human in a supernatural world. The show, created by Pendelton Ward, has won six Emmys since it premiered on Cartoon Network in 2010.

In addition to its ninth and final season, “Adventure Time” is also set to feature some “specials” and “miniseries” before the program comes to an end, according to Deadline.

“‘Adventure Time’ was a passion project for the people on the crew who poured their heart into the art and stories,” Pendelton Ward said in a statement. “We tried to put into every episode something genuine and telling from our lives, and make a show that was personal to us, and that had jokes too! I’m really happy that it connected with an audience for so long. It’s a special thing, I think.”

Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network, gave the following statement:

“‘Adventure Time’ changed the definition of what a kids’ TV series could be, and it’s had a resounding impact upon popular culture around the world. Cartoon Network Studios is proud to have brought together this group of brilliant artists and animators who helped make Adventure Time one of the most critically acclaimed TV series of a generation.”

The show’s ninth season is currently in production, and its final two-year run will reportedly encompass “142 half-hours of content.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.