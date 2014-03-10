This Cable Channel's Newest App Will Let You Watch 15 Second TV Shows

Robot Unicorn Attack / Adult Swim One of Cartoon Network’s popular mobile apps was ‘Robot Unicorn Attack’,

Cable channel Cartoon Network will be launching a brand new app later this year that will let users play games and watch 15 second TV showsreports The New York Times.

The free app will be called Cartoon Network Anything.

It won’t be tied to a specific cable provider compared to most streaming apps which require users to prove they an authentic cable subscription.

Although Cartoon Network has launched plenty of apps in the past, Waldron explains that the company wanted to “boil down Cartoon Network to its essence, to the smallest device.”

The app will constantly update with new 15 second original content which will include a mix of videos, games, and potentially new cartoons.

More viewers are flocking towards mobile devices to watch videos and Waldron explained that the app is called a ‘micro-network’. It would be an attempt to create a product that would embrace the medium instead of just making an extension of the network to keep subscribers.

