Cartoon Network Is Ditching Upfront Ragers For A Roadshow

Photo: Instagram/jaybi_

Cartoon Network is taking its upfront presentation on the road: In lieu of one supersized Gotham gala, ad sales, marketing and programming execs for the Turner cabler will stop and chat with clients in more than 15 cities around the country to tout Cartoon’s fare.”This year, we are breaking away from a traditional upfront presentation to engage with advertisers in a series of conversations that will focus on the development of ideas that leverage our brand strength to meet the goals of our partners,” said Donna Speciale, president of Turner Entertainment and young adults ad sales.



Cartoon is set to premiere a handful of new series in 2013, including action-adventure series based on DC Comics and Warner Bros. Animation: “Teen Titans Go” and “Beware the Batman.”

Cabler premiered Nick Cannon-produced sketch comedy skein “Incredible Crew” last week.

