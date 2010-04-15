Cartoon: A Day In The Life Of An Analyst

This cartoon, made by a former analyst at a big bank, is hilarious.We stumbled on it last night in the comments section of WallStreetOasis. Here’s a little preview:
Analyst: “I just spent all night working on the model you said you needed for today.”
Director/Associate: “Don’t worry about that – I never needed that.”
Analyst: “Thank you.”
Watch it now.
It must be days like these that lead to analyst report names like this. For a more of the creator of this video’s cartoons, check out BDK’s blog.
