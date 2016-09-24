Carson Wentz was once caught watching game film on his phone under the table during date night with his girlfriend

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz has been the best rookie in football through the first two weeks of the season, failing to turn the ball over a single time while leading his team to a surprising 2-0 start.

Wentz and the Eagles host the Steelers this weekend in what will be Wentz’s first real test of his young NFL career.

In more pressing news, The New York Post this week profiled Wentz’s long-term girlfriend, Melissa Uhrich, whom he has been dating since his high school days in North Dakota.

There are many lovely details regarding their relationship (they are fond of mini golf; they won’t move into together until after they are married), but one about Wentz in particular stands out and shows just how committed he is to football.

The Post reports that one time during date night, Uhrich busted Wentz for secretly watching game film on his phone from beneath the table. You better believe she confiscated the phone.

From The Post:

“While Wentz has since turned pro and become Philadelphia’s prized franchise quarterback, Uhrich continues to support him as she did during their college years. And while she won’t hesitate to take his mobile phone away during date nights — he was caught watching game film under the dinner table — she understands how much her boyfriend is dedicated to his craft.”

One can only imagine how much Jon Gruden loves to hear details like this about the young Eagles quarterback.

