Carson Wentz threw his first interception during the biggest test of his career yet

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz has been impressive in the first four games of his career, but he ultimately came up short in the biggest test of his career.

With the Eagles trailing the Detroit Lions 23-22 in Week 5, Wentz and the offence took the field with just under 90 seconds to play, needing to get into field-goal range to attempt to win the game. In some ways, it would be the biggest test of his young career, forcing the near-perfect rookie to lead his team down the field in a poised manner.

On the first play of the drive, Wentz uncorked a deep ball that would have immediately gotten the Eagles into field-goal range — and was intercepted. It was the first interception of his career, coming after throwing 134 passes.

Game over.





Wentz finished the day with 238 yards, completing 75.8% of his passes for two touchdowns and the one interception. The Eagles fell to 3-1, their first loss of the season.

Ultimately, Wentz was put in a bad position earlier in the fourth quarter when Eagles running back Ryan Matthews lost a fumble with the Eagles leading by two. The Lions came down and kicked a field goal, setting up Wentz to prove himself as a poised, clutch rookie.

He didn’t come through, but Wentz will have plenty of other opportunities, and judging by what he’s shown through the first four weeks, will get the job done at some point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.