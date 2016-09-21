Carson Wentz has been the best quarterback in the NFL through 2 weeks

Through two weeks, nobody has performed better at the quarterback position in the NFL than rookie Carson Wentz of the NFL.

This is according to Pro Football Focus, whose highly respected grading system rates every play for all players and gives them a grade on a scale of 1-100. Through two games, Wentz has the highest grade at 90.8 for the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Interestingly, the player Wentz replaced, Sam Bradford, is second with an 88.5 grade in his one start for the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is struggling early on, ranked 33rd out of 34 quarterbacks with a grade of 42.6, ahead of only Robert Griffin III.

