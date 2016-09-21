Carson Wentz has one simple advantage that could explain why he's having more success than No. 1 pick Jared Goff

After the Philadelphia Eagles’ win on Monday night, they are now 2-0 with Carson Wentz. As a result, questions are already being raised about whether the Los Angeles Rams made a mistake passing on Wentz to draft Jared Goff with the first pick in the draft.

However, those questions may not be fair to Goff simply because Wentz appears to have one big advantage working in his favour: he was drafted by a team that was in a better position to help a young quarterback transition to the NFL.

Before the draft, the general consensus on the two quarterbacks was that Wentz had a slight advantage in ability but that Goff had a huge advantage in being better prepared for the NFL. Goff was coming from Cal and out of the Pac-12 Conference. Meanwhile, Wentz played in the FCS (college football’s second division) at North Dakota State. Wentz’ learning curve was supposed to be much steeper.

And yet, after two weeks, Wentz has not only grabbed the starting job with the Eagles much sooner than anticipated, but he already looks like a polished NFL quarterback. Meanwhile, Goff has yet to play and didn’t even dress for Week 1.

Is Wentz just the better quarterback? It is possible, but it is still too early to know with any certainty. But his early success may be attributable to having a coaching staff that has a lot more experience working with quarterbacks.

Every quarterback has three important coaches that impact their play, the head coach, the offensive coordinator, and the quarterbacks coach. Check out the differences in their resumes, according to Chris Wesseling of Around the NFL:

Now, this is not a complete picture. Weinke is actually in his second year as a coach and was an NFL quarterback for seven seasons. He also helped develop quarterbacks at the IMG Academy in Florida.

But still, it appears, on the surface at least, that Wentz was put into a situation where it would be easier for a young QB to transition to the NFL. All three of Wentz’s coaches have served as both offensive coordinators and as quarterbacks coaches. All three of Goff’s coaches have combined for less than two seasons of coaching quarterbacks.

None of this means that Goff won’t eventually be a star quarterback and it doesn’t mean that the Rams whiffed on the pick. But it could explain why Wentz has had more success right out of the gate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.