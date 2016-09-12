It didn't take long for Carson Wentz to impress with his first career touchdown pass for the Eagles

There was a lot of debate over who was the best quarterback available in this year’s NFL Draft and the early results are making it look like the Los Angeles Rams made the wrong choice.

The Rams ultimately selected Jared Goff with the first pick of the draft and not only did he not win the starting job, he won’t even be active for Week 1 as backup. Meanwhile, the Eagles took Wentz with the second pick and so far he has looked like a star in the making.

In his first career start on Sunday, Went drove the Eagles downfield on their first possession, going 4-5 on passes. The final pass was this gorgeous 19-yard touchdown to Jordan Matthews, placing the football perfectly, in a spot where only the receiver could catch it.



Wentz even had a nice little touchdown dance that seemed to display the maturity of a veteran not willing to do anything crazy to risk injury..

Here is the replay. What a beautiful throw. Eagles fans have be feeling excited about their future now.





