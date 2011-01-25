Carson Palmer Wants A Trade, But Does Anyone Want Him?

This weekend news broke that Bengals QB Carson Palmer wants out of Cincinnati —a request the team says it won’t honour — after suffering through another pathetic season in Ohio.



But like many athletes that request trades, Palmer fails to recognise the feasibility of switching teams. Five years ago if Palmer was put on the block at least a dozen franchises would have been harassing Cincinnati around the clock.

But that was one ACL tear, an elbow injury, several concussions, and four bad seasons ago. The fact is Palmer has been playing garbage football for some time, and is a constant health risk. On top of that, he’s still owed a ridiculous $50 million over the next four years.

Palmer might want out of Cincinnati, and the Bengals would probably be thrilled to move him and start over, but they aren’t likely to find any interested parties.

That said, this is a story that bears watching. If Cincinnati does somehow find a taker for Palmer, the Bengals will probably take a QB with the fourth choice of the draft. With the Carolina Panthers likely to take Nick Fairley or Da’Quan Bowers at the top of the draft, the Bills at No. 3 and the Bengals at No. 4 may be the first two teams to consider taking quarterbacks.

In other words, Arizona, San Francisco, Tennessee, and Washington — four other teams in the top 10 that could want a QB — might have to trade up to secure Blaine Gabbert, Cam Newton, or Jake Locker.

