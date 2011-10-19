The Cincinnati Bengals Have Traded Quarterback Carson Palmer To The Oakland Raiders

Photo: AP

Mike Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals have caved.The Bengals are close to trading retired quarterback Carson Palmer, to the Oakland Raiders for a 2012 first round and future conditional draft pick, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.



Brown, the Bengals owner, had repeatedly said he would not “reward” Palmer for walking away from his commitment. Apparently a first-round draft pick was too much to pass up.

The trade leaves Oakland without a first, second, third and fourth round pick in next year’s draft. But the collarbone injury to quarterback Jason Campbell forced their hand.

At 4-2, the Raiders sit just a half game out of first place.

UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports the trade is now official. Oakland will send their 2012 first round pick AND a conditional first round pick in 2013. That…is a lot.

