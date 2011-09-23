Carson Palmer Is Trying Out For A Cincinnati Minor League Hockey Team

Photo: AP

Prior to the NFL season, Carson Palmer presented Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown with an ultimatum – trade me or I’ll retire.Brown didn’t budge, leaving Palmer unemployed. Now, Palmer looks to get back at his former team by trying out with another Ohio club – the Cincinnati Cyclones hockey team.



Palmer is lacing up his skates Sept. 29 for a chance to join the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators affiliate team.

This is not a joke, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer.

If Palmer earns a spot, he will earn $370 per week, travel via “sleeper” bus and share a two-bedroom apartment with a teammate.

“Palmer’s leadership and command of a game in the offensive zone should help our squad this season,” said Cyclones Coach Jarrod Skalde. “His skating ability, stick handling skills, and slapshot have yet to be seen but growing up in the hockey hotbed of Fresno, California…one can only think he’s a natural.”

At least the team’s own coach sees the humour in the situation.

