Carson Palmer Really, Really Wants To Get Out Of Cincinnati*

UPDATE: Here are some details on Palmer’s home.



EARLIER: Apparently Carson Palmer didn’t think the Bengals took him seriously when he indicated that he either wanted to be traded, or he’d retire.

Today news emerged that Palmer is in the final stages of putting his Indian Hills, Ohio home (don’t worry, we’re looking for pictures) for sale. The plan is for the home to go on the market in March.

Palmer is obviously hoping that the Bengals will take note of this and recognise that keeping him around won’t be good for anyone involved.

It remains to be seen how the Bengals will handle Palmer this offseason, but obviously they won’t do anything until there’s a labour agreement in place. Cincinnati has made it clear that they want to keep Palmer, but he appears willing to carry out his threat of retiring rather than playing for Cinci.

That’s how bad things are for the Bengals.

