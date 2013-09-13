Carson Daly Joins 'Today': 'I Feel Like I Got The Golden Ticket'

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Carson Daly joins ‘Today’ as its digital-savvy host.

Carson Daly joins the “Today” show family as its resident digital guru, and he’s amped about it.

“When I got the call about being permanently on ‘Today’ and launching the Orange Room, it was like a dream come true,” Carson told “Today.” “You know that scene in ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,’ where Charlie peels back the wrapper and finds the golden ticket? I felt like I got the golden ticket.”

He knows it’s “Today,” right?

The “Last Call with Carson Daly” host will anchor the brand new Orange Room, an interactive digital studio that connects the show and its audience. Viewers will weigh in via social media and influence the show’s segments.

“I want them to tweet at me and to look at the Orange Room as their room,” Daly told “Today.” “I want to be their host.”

Daly’s no stranger to the morning news program. He’s previously co-hosted with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The former “TRL” host is hoping to give NBC the ratings boost it so desperately needs.

Between July 2012 and July 2013, “Today” averaged 4.6 million total viewers from 7 to 9 a.m., The Wrap reported. That figure represents a drop of about 606,000 viewers from the show’s average during the first year of Ann Curry’s tenure as co-host.

The Orange Room — part of “Today’s” relaunch of Studio1A — debuts September 16.

For a preview of how Daly will perform, watch him take a shot with Kotb in honour of the Royal Baby:

