One Of The World's Most Infamous Short-Sellers Did An Awesome Presentation On How He Finds His Targets

Muddy Waters Research CEO/founder Carson Block spoke to accounting students at Baruch College on Wednesday afternoon about short-selling.

Block is famous for targeting Chinese companies he believes are frauds.

He’s best known for his takedown of Sino-Forest, which ultimately led hedge fund billionaire John Paulson to lose millions and eventually sell out of the stock. Sino-Forest, which Block said was overstating its timber holdings, eventually ended up filing for bankruptcy.

Block told students how he got into short-selling. He also shared some tips on how he conducts his research when looking for companies to short. Block said that short-selling is a difficult career right now.

We’ve included his deck in the slides that follow.

