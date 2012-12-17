How Short-Seller Carson Block Became The Most Hated Man In China

Photo: Screenshot via Bloomberg TV

Carson Block, the young hotshot short-seller who runs Muddy Waters Research, has become famous (or infamous) for shorting Chinese companies. He was a virtual unknown in Wall Street circles until his 2010 report on Orient Paper crippled the stock’s value.Due to Carson’s uncanny accuracy in developing targets to short, experts in the industry think he’s much better than the SEC at catching fraudsters in the act. James Rickards, senior managing director of Tangent Capital Partners, has declared, “Block is in the intelligence business where you gather tidbits of information, you fuse them together, connect the dots and then you draw a conclusion. The SEC is much more like cops. First the crime is committed, and then they go to solve the crime. But Block is looking at the crime in progress.”



An ex-colleague describes Block as “an arrogant guy with an independent and somewhat restless streak,” and Carson admits to having “discipline problems” from an early age.

When researching potential targets, he’s been known to misrepresent himself, pretending to be a potential customer.

But a brash personality and questionable tactics haven’t held Carson back. He’s continued his take downs in China, attributing it to his ability to see “through appearances to a Chinese company’s true worth.”

Carson’s road to the top has had plenty of speed bumps. His early business ventures ended in failure, and he’s shuffled around at least four different jobs before opening Muddy Waters.

He’s done it all in a short 36 years, so there are plenty of chapters to be written in the Carson Block story. We’ll be watching.

