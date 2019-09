Cars.com has released this teaser for its Super Bowl spot.



We don’t see anything about the actual ad, we just hear reactions. Then we see a very unexpected confession of love, followed by a fight.

Tagline: “We’ll bring the drama.” Clearly.

McGarryBowen will produce the main spot, and probably did this as well.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.