10 Sports Cars That Cost Insurance Companies A Ton Of Cash

Joshua Berlinger, Alex Davies
Maserati 12

Photo: WreckedExotics.com

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety just released its latest status report on insurance claim information.When it comes to collision coverage, by far the most expensive vehicles are luxury sports cars: They’re powerful, hard to repair, and attract drivers who like going fast.

Among those ranked “worst” by the institute were Maseratis, Ferraris, and Lexuses.

The “overall losses” figure refers to the amount each insured car on the road cost the insurer: So the overall loss of $134 for the Chevy Tahoe hybrid means that for every Tahoe on the road, insurance companies paid out $134.

#10 The BMW 7 Series with four wheel drive cost insurance companies 165 per cent more than the average vehicle.

MSRP: $80,300

Claim Severity: $7,828

Overall Loss: $755

All coverage is for 2009-2011 models. Results represent overall losses, which reflect both the frequency of collision claims and the average loss payment per collision claim.

Source: Insurance Institute For Highway Safety


#9 Lexus' IS-F with four wheel drive was nearly as bad.

MSRP: $61,600

Claim Severity: $8,487

Overall Loss: $852

#8 The Porsche 911 Turbo convertible had a sky high claim severity figure.

MSRP: $149,000

Claim Severity: $24,679

Overall Loss: $855

#7 BMW's two-door M3 cost insurance companies twice as much money as the average car.

MSRP: $60,100

Claim Severity: $10,259

Overall Loss: $866

#6 Each insured Nissan two-door GT-R with four wheel drive on the road cost nearly $1,000.

MSRP: $96,820

Claim Severity: $15,285

Overall Loss: $926

#5 The Maserati Quattroporte cracked the top half of this dubious list.

MSRP: $127,250

Claim Severity: $11,454

Overall Loss: $935

#4 The four-door Mercedes Benz S Class Hybrid incurred 235 per cent more in losses than the average car.

MSRP: $92,350

Claim Severity: $8,528

Overall Loss: $955

#3 Porsche's four-door Panamera Turbo with four wheel drive was nearly three times more expensive than the average.

MSRP: $138,650

Claim Severity: $16,027

Overall Loss: $1,134

#2 The gorgeous Maserati Granturismo cost insurers a lot of money.

MSRP: $123,000

Claim Severity: $16,150

Overall Loss: $1,245

#1 The Ferrari California convertible is the worst of all.

MSRP: $192,000

Claim Severity: $82,112

Overall Loss: $2,132

