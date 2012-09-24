10 Sports Cars That Cost Insurance Companies A Ton Of Cash

Photo: WreckedExotics.com

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety just released its latest status report on insurance claim information.When it comes to collision coverage, by far the most expensive vehicles are luxury sports cars: They’re powerful, hard to repair, and attract drivers who like going fast.



Among those ranked “worst” by the institute were Maseratis, Ferraris, and Lexuses.

The “overall losses” figure refers to the amount each insured car on the road cost the insurer: So the overall loss of $134 for the Chevy Tahoe hybrid means that for every Tahoe on the road, insurance companies paid out $134.

