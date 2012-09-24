10 Sports Cars That Cost Insurance Companies A Ton Of Cash

Photo: WreckedExotics.com
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety just released its latest status report on insurance claim information.When it comes to collision coverage, by far the most expensive vehicles are luxury sports cars: They’re powerful, hard to repair, and attract drivers who like going fast.
Among those ranked “worst” by the institute were Maseratis, Ferraris, and Lexuses.
The “overall losses” figure refers to the amount each insured car on the road cost the insurer: So the overall loss of $134 for the Chevy Tahoe hybrid means that for every Tahoe on the road, insurance companies paid out $134.
#10 The BMW 7 Series with four wheel drive cost insurance companies 165 per cent more than the average vehicle.
MSRP: $80,300
Claim Severity: $7,828
Overall Loss: $755
All coverage is for 2009-2011 models. Results represent overall losses, which reflect both the frequency of collision claims and the average loss payment per collision claim.
MSRP: $61,600
Claim Severity: $8,487
Overall Loss: $852
MSRP: $149,000
Claim Severity: $24,679
Overall Loss: $855
MSRP: $60,100
Claim Severity: $10,259
Overall Loss: $866
MSRP: $96,820
Claim Severity: $15,285
Overall Loss: $926
MSRP: $127,250
Claim Severity: $11,454
Overall Loss: $935
#4 The four-door Mercedes Benz S Class Hybrid incurred 235 per cent more in losses than the average car.
MSRP: $92,350
Claim Severity: $8,528
Overall Loss: $955
#3 Porsche's four-door Panamera Turbo with four wheel drive was nearly three times more expensive than the average.
MSRP: $138,650
Claim Severity: $16,027
Overall Loss: $1,134
MSRP: $123,000
Claim Severity: $16,150
Overall Loss: $1,245
MSRP: $192,000
Claim Severity: $82,112
Overall Loss: $2,132
