13 New Cars We Can't Wait To See At The Detroit Auto Show

VW VW is bringing an off-roading Beetle concept to the 2014 Detroit Auto Show.

The 2014 edition of the North American International Auto Show, better known as the Detroit Auto Show, kicks off on Monday.

We’ll be in town to see the best new rides the world’s automakers have to offer.

Here’s a quick look at the 13 cars we’re most excited to see, including big reveals from Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and more.

The show will be open to the public from January 18 to 26.

With the 2015 Q3, Audi is expanding its U.S. lineup of crossovers. A bit smaller than the Q5, Audi's best-selling model, the Q3 comes with a 2.0-liter engine that produces 200 horsepower. A panoramic sunroof and heated front seats come standard. Source: Motor Authority One of the new Porsche rides in town this year will be the 911 Targa. All we know is it will be based on the 1965 Targa (pictured), and come with a moveable center roof section and wrap-around rear window. Porsche promises 'a true modern classic.' The smallest Dodge is getting the Blacktop treatment for 2014, just like the Journey, Charger, Challenger, and Avenger before it. The Dart Blacktop package will cost $US295 on the Dart SXT, and offers a sportier look with black wheels and special exterior colours. Mercedes is going after younger luxury buyers, and part of the plan is the GLA 45 AMG. The new SUV will go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph. We don't know what the 2015 Honda Fit will look like yet, but we do know it's a big deal. The five-door subcompact hatchback has made Car and Driver's 10-Best list every year since its 2007 introduction, and customers have snapped up nearly 5 million units to date. Hopefully Honda can live up to that reputation with a refreshed model. The Volkswagen Golf R is a gift to hatchback lovers. The most powerful version of the Golf ever sold in the US market, the new R will offer a whopping 290 horsepower and go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. And for those who want to control the power, it comes with a manual transmission. Nissan has been tight-lipped about the 'Sport Sedan Concept' that will debut in Detroit. So far, the Japanese automaker has told us the car 'offers an advanced look at a future production sports sedan.' Depending on how it looks, that could be excellent news. Along with the 911 Targa, Porsche is bringing the all-new Cayenne Platinum Edition (pictured) and Cayenne Diesel Platinum Edition to Detroit. They start for $US66,300 and $US66, 900, respectively. For the extra money, the Platinum Editions offer the most popular options as standard. The Detroit Show doesn't focus on luxury (you won't see Rolls-Royce there), but Bentley will be on the scene with the North American debut of the Continental GT V8 S. As a coupe and convertible, the powerful ride should help Bentley build on a terrific 2013. Kia's GT4 Stinger concept car sits just a few inches above the ground on 20-inch wheels. To help it take off, the Korean automaker put a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that will pump out 315 horsepower, all of it going to the rear wheels. Acura didn't deign to put out a teaser image of the TLX Prototype that will debut at the show. The car will be our first look at the line that will replace the outgoing TL as the brand's mid-size luxury sedan. For Detroit, Lexus took the RC coupe it revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show in November and added power. The RC F is the brand's most powerful V8 performance car ever, and Lexus promises it will transform the daily commute 'into a day at the track.' Volvo is famous for its focus on safety, and now it's reaching out to those less concerned about their well-being with the Concept XC Coupe. The sleek ride will let customers 'who love gravity sports...make it back in one piece,' Volvo exec Thomas Ingenlath said. When it comes to concept cars, the key question is usually 'why not,' rather than 'why?' So, why not make a Beetle that can go off-road? VW says this Beetle Dune is 'a lot more feasible' than a similar concept it showed in 2000, but we still don't see it making it to market. Tesla isn't bringing anything new to the show, but it's still run by a cool dude. DON'T MISS: 35 Reasons Elon Musk Is The Most Badass CEO In America >



