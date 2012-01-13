7 Impressive Cars We're Excited To See In 2012

2011 was a great year for cars, but on paper, 2012 is looking to be even better. It isn’t just all about new supercars, as there’s a whole host of smaller, economical cars that will hit the market this year that should keep the motor industry ticking over.If we don’t all die – thanks to the Mayans’ predications – then we will all have some pretty awesome motors to test and buy. So with that being said; here’s some of the best to look forward to in 2012.
How can we not start with the most recently announced supercar? Lexus' new LF-LC 2+2 supercar is effectively a rival for the Aston Martin Rapide and Porsche Panamera, and will hopefully be priced at a far more affordable level than the company's first effort, the LFA. That car, which was powered by a beautiful V10, was so expensive, even Bill Gates would have had to of re-mortgaged.
If Lexus really wants to sell supercars, it needs to sort out its pricing. And whether the LF-LC does hit the market in 2012 or not, it is certainly one of the years most anticipated.
A name so difficult to pronounce even Mr Pagani himself must struggle; the Hyaura is basically Pagani's Zonda replacement. The Zonda was a car that literally blew pretty much every supercar manufacturer out of the water, and the Italian marque will be hoping to continue its dominance in 2012 with the Huayra -- awful name and all.
If you're looking for excess, performance and exclusivity, Mr Pagani can offer you that and a whole lot more with the Hyaura. Just make sure you bring your cheque-book and the ability to write lots of 000,000s.
Tricky one this, as McLaren's so-called 'Mega Mac' has been rumoured for a while. Even McLaren themselves said a full-on replacement for its legendary F1 supercar is in the works, but is 2012 the year we see it? They have the factory, the technology and surely the vision, but can they manage to get at least teaser pics to us by year end? Everyone in the motor industry is hoping they can, because like Dr. Dre's long-delayed album, Detox, we're all ready for the second-coming.
Another tongue-twister, Shelby Super Cars' Tuatara will be unleashed to the world in 2012, and well, Bugatti aren't looking forward to it. There's been word that the Ultimate Aero-replacement is capable of speeds upwards of 270mph, which would see it destroy the Veryon SS' 268mph Guinness World Record for fastest production car.
If the pictures alone aren't enough to get you excited, the promise of a monumental battle with Bugatti surely will.
Fiat is not a well-known car manufacturer in the US, and that's because they've not been in the market for decades. Now though, with the help of Jennifer Lopez, the Italian marque is back and it's ready to take some market share. Their first offering is the fantastic little city car, the 500. This car has proved a massive hit across the pond and in Europe, and with J Lo in the advert, it's sure to capture the nation's imagination.
If you want something that is small but isn't a MINI, the 500 is a fantastic option.
Honda has to build a good Civic. If they don't, they're in trouble, because it's sold globally and is one of their key points for profit. They've just unveiled the 2012 Civic for both the American and European market, and the American sedan version looks good.
We'll be getting improved interior quality, a far superior ride, and the usual updates of technology, economy and performance. The Civic might not be the most excited car on this list, but it is one of the most important cars of 2012.
Could the Ford Focus ST be the most important cars of this year? The ST is relatively unknown to our market, but has been a sure-fire hit in Europe for years. It's effectively a hot-hatchback with bags of power, loads of torque and the practicality of a hatchback.
It has been classed as Ford's first 'world' car, meaning it will appeal to every market Ford currently trades in. And having driven the last incarnation, it's hard not to agree with them.
