7 Impressive Cars We're Excited To See In 2012

How can we not start with the most recently announced supercar? Lexus' new LF-LC 2+2 supercar is effectively a rival for the Aston Martin Rapide and Porsche Panamera, and will hopefully be priced at a far more affordable level than the company's first effort, the LFA. That car, which was powered by a beautiful V10, was so expensive, even Bill Gates would have had to of re-mortgaged.

If Lexus really wants to sell supercars, it needs to sort out its pricing. And whether the LF-LC does hit the market in 2012 or not, it is certainly one of the years most anticipated.