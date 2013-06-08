The Department Of Transportation Wants Cars To Disable Texting While Driving

In an effort to reduce the number of deaths each year due to distracted driving, the Department of Transportation has created a set of guidelines for automakers that aims to reduce the use of mobile devices while in motion.



To do so, the DOT wants cars to disable functions on your smartphone while you drive. According to Wired, examples that the agency gives include texting as well as social networking applications like Facebook and Instagram.

The report put forward by the DOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recognises that in order to disable those functions, smartphone users would need to pair their devices with their cars, either via Bluetooth or through a wired connection.

Because the idea of their car turning off functions on their phone might annoy many drivers (leading them to not pair their phones at all), the report offers an alternative solution: a proximity sensor in all cars that would detect when drivers are using their phones and set off an alarm, like the one that goes off when you don’t buckle your seatbelt.

