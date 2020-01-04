6 cars that won a 'Car of the Year' award in 2019

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The 2020 Lamborghini Urus.

Publications like Motor Trend, Esquire, and Business Insider have released their “Car of the Year” awards for 2019.

Cars on the list include the RAM 1500 pickup truck,Mazda3, and JaguarI-Pace, to name a few.

Two publications chose the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, which is the most of any car.

Every year, several publications and companies – including Business Insider and Motor Trend – release their picks for its “Car of the Year” award.

This year, cars such as the Jaguar I-PACE and the LamborghiniUrus made the lists. The ChevroletCorvette even appeared twice with Motor Trend and the Detroit Free Press both calling it the best car of the year.

However, not all of the picks on the list were comprised of luxury drives: pickup truck RAM 1500 took the coveted award with Business Insider’s own Car of the Year title, while the Mazda 3 won with the Women’s World Car of the Year.

Check out all of the cars that won Car of the Year for 2019:

RAM 1500

Business Insider selected the RAM 1500 pickup because it’s the “most plush-driving and provocatively designed full-size pickup on sale today, making it the perfect full-size for the modern buyer,” Business Insider wrote while describing its Car of the Year choice.

The RAM also has “robust” specs and a four-wheel independent suspension that provides durability to the pickup truck, according to BI.

The 2020 RAM 1500 has a starting price of $US31,895.

Lamborghini Urus

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Robb Report claims the first super-SUV is a “class-defying breed” because of its six drive modes and aerodynamically optimised drive and handling, according to Robb Report.

“The power and strength of the Urus combined with a magical interior make this an exceptional vehicle,” one judge told Robb Report. “It has multiple personalities, and I love them all.”

The 2019 Urus has an MSRP of $US200,000.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Getty/AFP/FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor

The Detroit Free Press claims that while the Corvette still has its iconic lights and fenders, the car is “better than those who dreamt of it could have expected.”

The daily newspaper says this is because the engine – which places 60% of the weight on the rear wheels – outfits the car with a zero-to-60 mph time of less than 3 seconds with the Z51 package.

The Corvette was also named car of the year by Motor Trend. One of the guest judges initially noted that the vehicle was quiet for a supercar.

The magazine also claims the Corvette “rides surprisingly well” and has a high-quality and well-designed interior cabin with comfortable seats and multiple mode selectors.

The 2020 Chevy Corvette starts at $US58,900.

Jaguar I-PACE

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The I-PACE is the only all-electric car on the list and won three titles at the World Car Awards: 2019 World Car of the Year, the 2019 World Green Car, and the 2019 World Car Design of the Year. This is the first time a car has won three categories in the same year and was selected by a panel of 86 automotive journalists from 24 countries, according to the World Car Awards.

“For I-PACE to be awarded 2019 World Car of the Year gives our first all-electric vehicle the ultimate recognition it deserves,” Land Rover CEO Dr. Ralf Speth said in a statement.

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE has a starting price of $US69,500.

Mazda 3

Mazda

Exactly 41 judges from 24 countries decided on the Mazda 3 as the Women’s World Car of the Year for 2019.

“This model is resonating with a broader range of people than ever before and Mazda aims to make a special bond with customers by offering products, technologies, and services that appeal to more people,” Mazda spokesperson Ayumu Doi said in a statement.

The 2019 Mazda 3 has an MSRP of $US21,000.

Toyota GR Supra

Newspress

Esquire’s pick for its coveted title was the Toyota GR Supra and calls the car “pure joy on four wheels” because of its 335 horsepower, agility, and stylishness.

“Sports cars need to be for everyone, and the new Supra delivers,” Esquire wrote. The 2020 Supra is the first model since it’s 21-year hiatus. The car starts at $US49,990.

